Shield Roof Solutions Reduces Prices on Roof Kits
Shield Roof Solutions is flipping the script when it comes to roof kits and products by lowering their prices of most products to kick off the new year.
We understand that the last several years have been challenging in terms of rising costs and material shortages, we are proud to be able to reduce prices and offer financing for our customers”GREENVILLE, SC, U.S.A., January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While rising prices for both materials and labor caused construction prices to spike 14 percent in 2022, according to the CBRE, Shield Roof Solutions is flipping the script when it comes to roof kits and products by lowering their prices of most products to kick off the new year. In addition, Shield Roof Solutions now offers financing for Podroof kits and containers with a $15,000 minimum purchase.
— Marc Niemann, General Manager
With ongoing innovations in products and services, Shield Roof Solutions offers a wide range of container roof systems for weather-proof shelter that are made of American steel and come with a 20-year warranty. Dedicated to giving back to communities and supporting individuals and businesses, the roof solutions expert was able to introduce a reduction in pricing after a recent drop in material costs.
“We understand that the last several years have been challenging in terms of rising costs and material shortages, so we are especially proud to be able to reduce prices and offer financing for our customers,” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions. “We are grateful for the continued interest in our roof kits, carports, greenhouses and awnings products.”
A flexible and affordable option for durable outdoor shelters, Shield Roof Solutions continues to innovate with new roof kits and solutions that can create both temporary and permanent shelters. All products are made in the United States.
“Our customers have shared that they value our flexible, long-lasting products that come in a variety of sizes and applications. We appreciate the feedback and are pleased that we can support them with reduced prices this year,” Niemann added.
About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers custom roofing products recognized for their strength, security and durability. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.shieldup.co
Kyra Savage
Shield Roof Solutions
info@shieldup.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other