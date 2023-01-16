Shield Roof Solutions Reduces Prices on Roof Kits

Gambrel 20' GM201 Model Gable 40' GB5630 Model

Shield Roof Solutions is flipping the script when it comes to roof kits and products by lowering their prices of most products to kick off the new year.

We understand that the last several years have been challenging in terms of rising costs and material shortages, we are proud to be able to reduce prices and offer financing for our customers” — Marc Niemann, General Manager