VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004769

 

STATION: Derby Barracks     

TROOPER:  Det SGT Lyle Decker       

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/4/23 at 1035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad tracks near Hill St in North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: subject hit by a train

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 4, 2023, the Vermont State Police was contacted reference a subject that was struck by a train near Hill St in North Troy. The subject was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) for extensive injuries. UVMMC advised the subject was Dillan Prue (27) of (Newport Town) and is alive but condition is unknown.  The investigation revealed that Prue was sitting on the tracks and did not move even when the train personnel repeatedly blew the horn. The train engineer applied the emergency brakes upon seeing Prue on the tracks, but the train was not able to stop prior to Prue getting struck.

 

Investigation at this time reveals no sign of foul play. 

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 and ask for Det. Sgt. Lyle Decker or Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen. People also can provide anonymous tips online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is currently available.

 

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

 

 

