23A5004769
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004769
STATION: Derby Barracks
TROOPER: Det SGT Lyle Decker
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/4/23 at 1035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad tracks near Hill St in North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: subject hit by a train
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 4, 2023, the Vermont State Police was contacted reference a subject that was struck by a train near Hill St in North Troy. The subject was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) for extensive injuries. UVMMC advised the subject was Dillan Prue (27) of (Newport Town) and is alive but condition is unknown. The investigation revealed that Prue was sitting on the tracks and did not move even when the train personnel repeatedly blew the horn. The train engineer applied the emergency brakes upon seeing Prue on the tracks, but the train was not able to stop prior to Prue getting struck.
Investigation at this time reveals no sign of foul play.
No further information is currently available.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks