Governor Abbott Announces Over $1 Million In Career Training Grants To North Central Texas Schools

October 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $1 million have been awarded to two schools in North Central Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 1,200 students for high-demand occupations, including mechanical engineers, bus and truck mechanics, and food service managers.

"The State of Texas continues to provide pathways toward good-paying careers for hardworking Texans by investing in meaningful educational opportunities for our students," said Governor Abbott. "It is more important than ever that Texas students have the tools and training needed in high-demand industries that will keep Texas the No. 1 economy in America. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and these partnering schools for their work to build an even brighter future for our state and for young Texans."

“Thousands of Texans will have access to better career training resources in North Central Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These JET grants support a skilled workforce that both serves and energizes the continued growth of Texas’ economy.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at the Arlington office of Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas.

The four JET grants include:

Venus Independent School District (ISD): a $398,125 grant to train 77 students as mechanical engineers in partnership with Hill College.

Weatherford ISD: three grants: $337,354 grant to train 298 students as first-line supervisors of mechanics in partnership with Weatherford College. $151,813 grant to train 225 students as bus and truck mechanics in partnership with Weatherford College. $129,341 grant to train 647 students as food service managers in partnership with Weatherford College.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

