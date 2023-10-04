Deadline Extended for MMIWG+ Community Response Fund

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 4, 2023

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund deadline is being extended to ensure as many applicants as possible have an opportunity to receive support for their events, initiatives and projects that prevent violence and build safety dedicated to Indigenous women and girls and Two-Spirit individuals. The deadline for applications is now October 31, 2023.

The extension is being announced today as Canada recognizes the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+.

"The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund provides organizations and communities access to the critical funding needed to create lasting solutions," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "This fund aims to advance understanding of the issues, empower communities, and work toward a safer and more inclusive future for Indigenous women and girls and Two-Spirit individuals. We encourage all eligible organizations to seize this opportunity and apply as soon as possible."

Applicants can receive up to $40,000 for dedicated projects that enhance awareness, safety, and empowerment within Indigenous communities.

In the first $400,000 intake for the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund this fiscal year, the Ministry of Government Relations funded six projects in south, central, and northern Saskatchewan. Additional funding is available now in the second intake of 2023.

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund was a collaboration between government officials and Indigenous women with lived experience in violence prevention, advocacy, and mental health support.

The Ministry of Government Relations welcomes inquiries from potential applicants and are pleased to provide feedback on project applications. Contact the First Nations and Métis Relations Unit by email at fnmr@gov.sk.ca or call 306-798-0183 to discuss creative project ideas. Successful applicants have received funding for self-defence training, artistic murals honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit Plus individuals, men's healing initiatives, and presentations on human trafficking. For detailed information on the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund, please visit saskatchewan.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Juliia DynnykGovernment RelationsReginaPhone: 306-787-6156Email: juliia.dynnyk@gov.sk.ca