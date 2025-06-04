Change in Measles Immunization Recommendations for Infants with a High Risk of Exposure

CANADA, June 4 - Released on June 4, 2025

Saskatchewan is making the measles vaccine available to younger children in areas with measles cases and high chance of exposure.

Infants ages six months to 11 months who live in, are traveling to, or have contact with individuals in areas where there is a high risk of measles exposure can now receive an early dose of measles vaccine.

"Our government wants to make sure that those who are most vulnerable and at high risk of exposure have the best protection possible," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Providing parents with the option for an additional dose of measles vaccine for infants, helps to protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Immunization is the single most effective way to protect against measles.

Routine measles vaccination is still needed at 12 and 18 months to provide lifelong protection.

"Most children in Saskatchewan should follow the regular schedule for measles immunization, however, in outbreak situations infants six to 11 months can be offered an earlier dose," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. "This is similar to what is already being offered to some infants travelling internationally or to other parts of Canada with higher measles case numbers."

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily to others through open air. Symptoms can include fever, cough, red eyes and a blotchy red rash. Severe complications of measles may include pneumonia, swelling of the brain and death.

Individuals with symptoms of measles should stay home and call HealthLine 811 for instructions. Do not go to a clinic, health care facility or hospital in person without calling ahead.

The measles vaccine has been safely used for over 50 years and is free in Saskatchewan at public health offices.

“As we move into the summer months, measles continues to pose a risk for people in Saskatchewan,” SHA Senior Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said. “Please check your measles vaccination records and ensure you are up to date.”

For a current list of areas with a high risk of exposure and more information on measles, please visit: saskatchewan.ca/measles.

