The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to Provide Red Cross Funding to Help Those Impacted by Saskatchewan Wildfires

Today, the Government of Canada announced that it will match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal to support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts across Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan will be immediately providing $15 million to the Canadian Red Cross to work with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to support wildfire evacuees.

Donation matching will be open for 30 days, retroactive to when the appeal first opened on May 30th. The funds raised will be used to assist those impacted by the wildfires in Saskatchewan, including those who have evacuated their homes.

Thousands of Saskatchewanians have been displaced as wildfires continue to threaten communities across the province. In response, the Canadian Red Cross is working closely with Indigenous leadership and all levels of government to provide emergency accommodations, personal services and critical information to people who have been forced from their homes.

The Government of Canada, and the Government of Saskatchewan are committed to continue doing everything they can to support all those affected.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by wildfires in Saskatchewan can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

"I would like to express my heartfelt support for the people and the communities that are affected by wildfires across the country," Federal Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada Eleanor Olszewski said. "As wildfires continue to impact communities across the province of Saskatchewan, we are committed to working closely with the provincial government, Indigenous leadership, and the Canadian Red Cross to ensure a coordinated and compassionate response. By matching donations to the Red Cross, we are encouraging the people of Canada to come together in support of those affected and to help communities recover and rebuild with strength and resilience."

"Saskatchewan people are known for coming together in times of need," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said. "This fundraising initiative to support those impacted by the wildfires reflects the generosity shown in our province and throughout the country. We thank the Canadian Red Cross for their fundraising efforts and for providing support for evacuees as we continue to fight these wildfires."

“These wildfires in Saskatchewan have been devastating; we are seeing people uprooted, homes destroyed," Secretary of State (Rural Development) Buckley Belanger said. "From the beginning, the Canadian Red Cross has been providing crucial support to affected people on the ground. Now, your federal government is partnering with the Red Cross and the province to match every donation they receive, so that we can make sure we get more help to those that need it most. As always, we stand ready to respond to any further requests for assistance, now and in the days ahead.”

"This has been a devastating beginning to wildfire season in Canada and our thoughts are with those impacted by the fires," Canadian Red Cross President and CEO Conrad Sauvé said. "The Canadian Red Cross is grateful for the generosity of people living in Canada, and to the Government of Canada for their support of people impacted by wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The Red Cross is committed to providing support to people in the immediate days of the response, as well as for recovery."

Donations to the 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal can be made online at www.redcross.ca or by phone at 1-800-418-1111.

The Active Incidents | SaskPublicSafety.ca web page is updated with information for impacted Saskatchewan residents. Saskatchewanians seeking information or supports can call the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency at 1-800-667-9660.

Government of Canada information and resources: Wildfires.

FireSmart Canada.

