Learn the language of deer at Deer Calling 101 Oct. 20 at Powder Valley Nature Center

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Communication is key to many things in life, including hunting. Learning to speak the language of deer can contribute significantly to a hunter’s success in the field.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Deer Calling 101 class on Friday, Oct. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. This free program will also be streamed live so participants can participate virtually as well.

Join MDC's Jake Hindman to learn how to attract deer closer to your position by making the right calls at the right time. He will discuss the different vocalizations whitetails make and what those sounds communicate to other deer. He will present several calling scenarios in hunting situations followed by a Q & A session.

Whitetails employ a large variety of vocalizations in communicating with one another. They use them to convey alarm, distress, social status, and aggression. Yet deer calling can be surprisingly easy to master compared to other game species like turkey and waterfowl.

The program will examine specific calling conditions Missouri hunters are most likely to encounter. These situations will include pre-rut on through to post-rut, covering hunters who use methods ranging from archery to firearms, atlatl, or muzzleloader.

Deer Calling 101 is a free program, but advanced online registration is required. Participants should register at one of the following links, depending on their preference:

Virtual attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link prior to the program.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.