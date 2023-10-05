InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Advantage Bandage Tape Dispenser™ —Set to Redefine Industry Packaging Standards
Bandages have not changed in over a hundred years and I invented a new design that is more convenient to use, and would save the manufacturer significant costs.”MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey C. of Delray Beach, FL has designed a unique product called Advantage Bandage Tape Dispenser™, a custom bandage and bandage dispenser designed to administer medicated and non-medicated gauze in a continuous roll. The patented product offers a simple and convenient cut-to-size bandage that remains sterile until application. The packaging of the bandage eliminates the need for multiple sizes and reduces production costs, allowing the consumer to withdraw and cut the needed size to cover the wound.
“Bandages have not changed in over a hundred years and I invented a new design that is more convenient to use, and would save the manufacturer significant costs by reducing the amount of material needed to produce the product by about two thirds,” Jeffrey said. “The Advantage Bandage is a win/win for the consumer as well as the manufacturer.”
Jeffrey is a seasoned and prolific product developer with upwards of 45 years of experience in developing products and patent registration with four additional patent registrations in his name. Jeffrey is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Advantage Bandage Tape Dispenser. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based medical product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Advantage Bandage Tape Dispenser™ can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
