AUVSI Urges U.S. Senate to Confirm Mike Whitaker as FAA Administrator

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee held its hearing to consider Michael Whitaker's nomination for Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), President and CEO Brian Wynne issued the following statement:

“This is a critical moment for U.S. global leadership in aviation, and the FAA needs a Senate-confirmed Administrator that will bring a strong vision for the future. Today’s testimony and questioning demonstrated how Mike Whitaker’s aviation experience and plan for the FAA make him a good choice for the role.

AUVSI applauds the commitment Mr. Whitaker made today to implement rulemaking that will accelerate the safe and efficient integration of new technologies—including drones, eVTOL aircraft, and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)—into the national airspace system.

We look forward to working with Mr. Whitaker to support changes that enable the growth and stability of the uncrewed systems industry, which will enhance U.S. aviation leadership and bring significant benefits to American communities.”

###

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.