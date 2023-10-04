Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2004621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023 at 1129 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Brighton Hill Rd, Tunbridge
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge
VICTIM: Raymond Bevilacqua
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/02/2023 at approximately 1129 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a burglary complaint at a residence on New Brighton Hill Rd in the Town of Tunbridge, County of Orange, Vermont. The camp was broken into and a green Polaris Sportsman bearing VT motorcycle registration 969ATX was stolen. Photos were later provided by the owner of the vehicle and are included in this update. VSP Royalton is looking for information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jordan at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.