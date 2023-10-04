Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information Update

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023 at 1129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Brighton Hill Rd, Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge

 

VICTIM: Raymond Bevilacqua

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/02/2023 at approximately 1129 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a burglary complaint at a residence on New Brighton Hill Rd in the Town of Tunbridge, County of Orange, Vermont. The camp was broken into and a green Polaris Sportsman bearing VT motorcycle registration 969ATX was stolen. Photos were later provided by the owner of the vehicle and are included in this update. VSP Royalton is looking for information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jordan at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

