Construction Prompts Traffic Shift on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin implementing a traffic shift on I-75 to facilitate construction of the new interstate bridge over the CSX railroad.

Beginning Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET, and continuing for about a week, the contractor will begin nightly lane closures (between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.) along I-75 from the I-24 interchange (mile marker 2) to the East Brainerd Road interchange (mile marker 3). In this area, I-75 will be reduced to three, eleven-foot lanes shifted toward the center of the roadway. This will allow the contractor to construct the outside portion of the new bridge over the CSX railroad as well as new (additional) interstate travel lanes.

As part of this work, the following ramps will be modified to accommodate the temporary traffic pattern:

I-24 East ramp to I-75 North

Exit 1 (East Ridge) entrance ramp to I-75 North

SR 153 entrance ramp to I-75 South

East Brainerd Road (SR 320) entrance ramp to I-75 South Currently, the on-ramp continues as a dedicated lane entering I-75 South. Upon full implementation of this shift, traffic will merge directly onto I-75 South



It should take the contractor about a week to fully implement this traffic shift. Once in place, traffic will remain in this pattern for about a year, and three lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

All work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at the next available date. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed through the work zone, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Additional information and resources (including detailed directions for navigating the bridge closures) can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2/project-library.html

