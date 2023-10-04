The Military and Veteran-Connected Nonprofit Organizations Making MCON the Must-Attend Event for Veterans Day 2023
Giving Back to the Organizations Supporting Military and Veteran Causes Key Aspect of Veterans Day Weekend Epic Celebration
We are honored to align with these incredible organizations and to contribute to their impactful missions.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCON (in partnership with Military Times), a first-of-its-kind Veterans Day weekend event celebrating the military experience and the people that make it special, announced today a commitment to provide both support and a forum to veteran-connected non-profits during this year’s inaugural event.
— Waco Hoover, Partner and MCON Co-Founder
MCON is donating significant floor space to nonprofits, including 20 vendor booths, and is including organizational leaders in panels, fireside chats, and other aspects throughout the show’s programming.
Through MCON’s partnership with Military Times, five select non-profits will receive $250,000 in paid media and one select organization will receive a $5,000 donation. The details of the selection process for these organizations will be released soon.
Some of the amazing veteran nonprofits participating in MCON include:
38 Challenge: empowering veterans through physical fitness and team-building challenges. Their goal is to empower warriors to take the first step towards healing by admitting they need help, and then connecting them to partners who are proven to help.
Military Women's Memorial: honoring and showcasing the contributions of women in the U.S. Armed Forces. They serve as a living memorial, a gathering place, and an educational center that recognizes the invaluable service of women throughout military history.
Vets Town Hall: facilitates open and honest conversations between veterans and civilians. Journalist, author, and filmmaker Sebastian Junger, in collaboration with Congressman Seth Moulton, brought a first-of-its-kind veterans event to Massachusetts on Veterans Day 2015. Since then, dozens of town hall events have been held across the country, offering community forums aiming to establish greater understanding between local veterans and the friends and neighbors they served.
Merging Vets and Players (MVP): helping combat veterans and former professional athletes find a renewed sense of purpose and identity after their respective careers. MVP provides them with a new team to assist with transition, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone.
Concussion Legacy Foundation: research, education, and advocacy for the prevention and treatment of concussions and head injuries. Their work extends to support veterans who may have experienced traumatic brain injuries during their service, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve.
"Military Times dedication to philanthropy shines through our Spotlight Programs, which have proudly provided over $15 million in free advertising to over 500 VSOs, MSOs, and ventures led by veterans and their spouses in the past five years,” said Mort Greenberg, Senior Vice President of Media Solutions at Sightline Media, Military Times’ parent company.
“Our partnership with MCON amplifies our commitment, enabling us to give back directly to the military-connected community and bolster the reach and impact of our Spotlight Programs."
The partnership between MCON and these organizations will be celebrated during a series of events and activities throughout Veterans Day weekend 2023. These events will not only pay tribute to the sacrifices of veterans but also create a platform for meaningful discussions, connections, and opportunities for veterans and their families.
"We are honored to align with these incredible organizations and to contribute to their impactful missions," said Waco Hoover, co-founder of MCON. "Their work is incredibly important to our community, and it’s a privilege to play a small part in helping to connect them to the wider veteran network."
For more information about MCON's partnership with these veteran-connected non-profit organizations and details about Veterans Day weekend events --or to register for the event -- please visit MCON.live.
About MCON:
MCON is a pioneering event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the military experience while providing a platform for discovering the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and more for veterans. This Veterans Day weekend celebration brings together a vibrant community that embraces adventure, fun, and meaningful connections. Join us in Las Vegas for an unforgettable experience.
