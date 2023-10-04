Submit Release
Learn to deer hunt with MDC Oct. 19 at Runge Nature Center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites novice hunters to an introduction to deer hunting event at Runge Nature Center on Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This program will provide new hunters the information they need to get started deer hunting. The program will cover hunting safety, firearms safety and use, ammunition types, scouting, tree stands, blinds, hunting techniques, and more. This primer for hunting provides the necessary information for individuals looking to expand their hunting capabilities, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eb. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

