DigDeep and Water For People Launch Vessel™ to Unite Efforts in the US Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Space

Vessel™ is a collective of national WASH organizations dedicated to addressing the water and sanitation crisis in the United States.

The creation of Vessel™ is the first step in building a formal United States WASH sector for collaborative action on the domestic water and wastewater crisis.

Closing the water access gap in the U.S. is too large of a problem for any one organization to solve alone. Vessel™ is an effort to bring collective action to this complex, and often hidden, issue.” — Kabir Thatte, DigDeep’s Director of Policy & Coalitions