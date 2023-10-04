The David Foster Foundation joins forces with the American Society of Transplantation to promote organ donation needs
By joins forces, the goal is to promote the Circle of Excellence and an ongoing need for organ and tissue donor registrations across North America
By working with The American Society of Transplantation, this helps us reach a broader audience and unify our approach raising awareness of the need for new registered organ and tissue donors.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 107,000 people waiting for an organ transplant within the U.S. and Canada combined, the David Foster Foundation and the American Society of Transplantation (AST) are joining forces to raise awareness of the critical need for registered organ donors and encourage the support of a ground-breaking initiative that is reshaping the support of living transplant donors.
— Hon. Col. Michael Ravenhill, CEO, David Foster Foundation
The AST Living Donor Circle of Excellence is a no-cost recognition program which celebrates companies that offer paid sick leaves to employees who become living donors. The financial hardships associated with living organ donations are one of the major discouragements, and this program makes living donations more accessible.
"Living donors are heroes amongst us: Their gift is lifesaving for patients needing a kidney or liver transplant and has a huge positive impact on society,” said John Gill, MD, American Society of Transplantation. “We are thrilled to partner with the David Foster Foundation to raise awareness about living donations support through the Circle of Excellence."
It may come as a surprise to many, but there are currently over 103,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. From Canada, roughly 90% of residents support organ donation, however only 32% are registered. These are just some of the shocking statistics that has led to these two top organ transplant awareness organizations coming together to start the conversation, but it will take as many people as possible to truly initiate a change for the better.
“We are proud to have helped families across Canada, however there is definitely more work to be done,” said Hon. Col. Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation. “By working with The American Society of Transplantation, this helps us reach a broader audience and unify our approach raising awareness of the need for new registered organ and tissue donors. Remember, there may come a time that you may be one of the lives that needs to be saved.”
How can you help? There are multiple ways to support organ and tissue donations, including 1) visit us at www.davidfosterfoundation.com and AST’s Living Donor Circle of Excellence at www.livingdonorcircle.com to see how you can help, 2) register to become an organ donor and share your wishes with your family, 3) Talk to your employer about becoming a member of the Circle of Excellence, or 4) Follow @DavidFosterFoundation and @AST_Transplantation on Instagram and search for us on Facebook for the latest updates.
Founded by famed Canadian David Foster, The David Foster Foundation is a national non-profit Canadian charitable organization dedicated to providing financial support for non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of pediatric organ transplants. Over the past 37 years, the Foundation has assisted over 1,450 families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.
Founded in 1982, the American Society of Transplantation (AST) is dedicated to advancing the field of transplantation and improving patient care by promoting research, education, advocacy, and organ donation. The society is the largest transplant organization in North America.
About The David Foster Foundation
The David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.
The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, Paragon, The Slaight Family Foundation, The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation, Walter & Maria Schneider, Joan & Paul Waechter, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, James Wilson & Vivian Roy, The Anschutz Foundation, Argyros Family Foundation, and the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group.
The Foundation is also supported by National Partners WestJet, Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Schnitzer Steel, and Community Partners Boston Pizza, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, DeerFields Clinic, StayWell, RBC Dominion Securities, and The Hillyard Stephen Group. For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of Avion Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.
The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com.
About The American Society of Transplantation
Founded in 1982, the American Society of Transplantation (AST) is an organization of more than 4,000 professionals dedicated to advancing the field of transplantation and improving patient care by promoting research, education, advocacy, and organ donation. The society is the largest transplant organization in North America and is recognized as the premier society for transplantation. AST members are sought out as transplant experts and advocates. Other transplant organizations, policy makers, regulatory agencies, payors, academic institutions, and the general public look to the AST for guidance, research, and resources related to transplantation. For more information, visit www.myast.org.
Note to editors/producers: Representatives from AST and DFF are available for interviews.
Media Contacts:
For DFF: Jerry Grymek, LMA Digital, at 416-918-2043 or jerry@lma.ca
HCol. Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation, at 602-318-6786 or mravenhill@davidfosterfoundation.com
For AST: Shauna O’Brien at 856-642-4433 or sobrien@myast.org
Jerry Grymek
LMA Communications
+1 416-918-2043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other
LinkedIn