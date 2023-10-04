GPR Named "Sensor Technology Solution Of The Year" In 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that GPR Ground Positioning Radar™, has been selected as “Sensor Technology Solution Of The Year” in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

GPR’s autonomy technology uses Ground Penetrating Radar to detect highly unique subterranean data, process it in real-time, and match it to a preexisting 3-D map of the road’s subsurface signatures. Akin to a distinctive and easily detectable fingerprint, our subterrain provides distinct landmarks isolated from environmental conditions and changes that often occur above ground. The solutions’ automated process compares the previously mapped stable subsurface terrain with real-time mapping to accurately position vehicles on the road.

This makes it the most reliable localization modality to operate in all conditions.

GPR is unique in its approach to look underground, where data points are resilient over time and impervious to environmental conditions including snow and rain. GPR provides automakers, Tier 1 suppliers and autonomous vehicle companies with the tools to deliver new levels of safety and performance for their customers.

“This award from AutoTech Breakthrough is incredibly meaningful as we believe GPR is fundamental to create safe advanced driving systems. Customers from all sectors are recognizing that the past approach to localization produces too many blackouts,” said Moran David, CEO of GPR. “Lidars and cameras are easily compromised by adverse weather and often cannot provide localization due to landmark scarcity. Our solution allows for the reliable operation of ADAS and AVs in areas where others fail, and stands as the most accurate and predictable vehicle positioning system available today.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“This level of accuracy and ability for precise localization is the missing piece in sensor modality. GPR’s accuracy and reliability are paramount for the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems must operate accurately and reliably to build trust before consumers accept AVs,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “Precise localization is a major part of that and GPR, our ‘Sensor Technology Solution Of The Year’ means pinpoint accuracy even in the most challenging conditions, and removing the common friction points other sensors have in common.”

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GPR

Founded in 2017, GPR, formerly known as WaveSense, is pioneering the highest-performing localization solution for autonomous capabilities through its Ground Positioning Radar™. As the world's most reliable vehicle positioning system, GPR allows vehicles to determine their precise location with centimeter-level accuracy, no matter how challenging road conditions become. Whether on-road in conditions such as unmarked roads, poor weather, urban canyons, off-road, or even underground, vehicles fitted with Ground Positioning Radar deliver a more robust, higher quality assisted, and autonomous driving experience that other sensors can’t. GPR works closely with OEMs and Tier 1 partners to help vehicles safely navigate where current ADAS sensors, including lidar and camera-based systems, fall short. For more information, visit www.GPR.com .