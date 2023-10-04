Submit Release
A meeting with the delegation of Azerbaijan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

A meeting with the delegation of Azerbaijan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On October 4, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which arrived on a visit to Turkmenistan, headed by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

During the meeting, the parties noted the dynamic pace of development of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

In this context, a detailed exchange of views took place on the further development of cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, oil and gas, transport and transit, and agricultural spheres.

The close interaction between the two countries in the field of cultural and humanitarian interaction was also emphasized. In this regard, the parties agreed to continue joint activities as part of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi.

