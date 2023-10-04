Suspect Attempts to Rob a Check Cashing Store

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect sought for attempting to rob a check cashing store in Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., the suspect entered a check cashing store in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast, and passed an employee a note demanding money. The employee did not comply with the note and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.