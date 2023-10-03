Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 12:18 a.m., Third District officers responded to 13th Street and U Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/gDJNqyqKjRE

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

