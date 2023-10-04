Submit Release
DUI 2 / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B4006261            

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023 at 2344 hours 

LOCATION: Rutland, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Rianna Montville

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On October 03, 2023 at approximately 2344 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main Street in Rutland City for an observed moving violation.  The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rianna Montville (35).  Troopers observed indicators of impairment and subsequently took Montville into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.  Montville was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

COURT DATE/TIME: October 23, 2023 at 10:00 

 

 

 

