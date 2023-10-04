The Royal House of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima bin Sori's H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman Presents Signed Copy of New Book

The Warning from the Blue Lady on the way to the Whispering Trees The Adventures of the Lost Prince by H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman

H.R.H. Princess Karen Chatman shows appreciation to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture and organization, Timbo Natchez Connection (TNC)

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal House of Abdulrahman Ibrahima bin Sori's H.R.H. Princess Karen releases her first book in the series of the Adventures of the Lost Prince-The Journey to the Whispering Trees.

H.R.H. Princess Karen presented a signed copy of her new book; The Adventures of the Lost Prince-The Journey to the Whispering Trees, to Mr. Bobby Den of the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture in appreciation for his continued efforts in the preservation of African American history and that of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima bin Sori.

An Additional copy of the book was presented to Mr. Darrell White, who was appointed by Natchez City Mayor (Gibson) as the liaison for communications between the mayor's office and the cultural and historical organization, "Timbo to Natchez (TNCO)." Timbo to Natchez is a cultural and historical organization which is a non-political, non-governmental organization founded by members of the Natchez Mississippi community and Elder Mody Oury Barry, who officially represents the legacy of Abdulrahman Ibrahima bin Sori and the Royal Houses of Sori of Timbo Guinea. The Timbo to Natchez Organization is dedicated to working with community leaders and other organizations for the betterment of humanity and aims to collaborate with historians, national and local museums and historical societies in the preservation of history. TNCO is headquartered in Natchez Mississippi with planned locations worldwide.

Speaking about the book, Princess Karen said: "I wanted to write a series of books that would inspire children to read books, be brave, and to never give up on their dreams. I hope that the Adventures of the Lost Prince will manifest such actions."

The book has already received praise from reviewers, with one saying: "The Lost Prince is a charming, exciting and heart-warming story that will capture the imagination of young readers."

The second book in the series, The Adventures of the Lost Prince-Escape from the Whispering Trees, is due to be released November 2023.

The Adventures of the Lost Prince-The Journey to the Whispering Trees are currently available at your local bookstore and on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Lost-Prince-Journey-Whispering/dp/B0CFZMN9CZ