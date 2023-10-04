Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 05, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 05, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashland
|Village of Polk
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Loudonville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|City of Geneva
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|York Township Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Clark
|Clark County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Donnelsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|East Palestine Memorial Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|City of Bucyrus
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Bedford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Independence
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Scioto Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Bexley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Deer Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Avon Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City Of Avon Lake Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Mercer County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|West Milton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|South Bloomfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Perry
|Village of Glenford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Lake Local School District
10/5/2023 TO 10/5/2023
|Performance Audit
|Summit
|City of Twinsburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mogadore Local School District
10/5/2023 TO 10/5/2023
|Performance Audit
|Trumbull
|Hubbard Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Southington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Village of Willshire
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|City of Mason
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Freedom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures