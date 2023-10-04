Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 05, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 05, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashland Village of Polk
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Loudonville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula City of Geneva
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont York Township Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Clark Clark County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Donnelsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
East Palestine Memorial Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Crawford City of Bucyrus
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Bedford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Independence
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Scioto Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin City of Bexley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Deer Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Hopewell Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain City of Avon Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City Of Avon Lake Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Mercer County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami West Milton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow South Bloomfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Perry Village of Glenford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Lake Local School District
10/5/2023 TO 10/5/2023		 Performance Audit
Summit City of Twinsburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mogadore Local School District
10/5/2023 TO 10/5/2023		 Performance Audit
Trumbull Hubbard Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Southington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Village of Willshire
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren City of Mason
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Freedom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

