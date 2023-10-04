At the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, Technology Pavilion Envisions the Future with the Fusion of Technology and Design

A scene from the Technology Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Technology Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Technology Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Technology Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Technology Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News

The Technology Pavilion in the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale realizes the future that humanity dreams of through the fusion of technology and design.

GWANGJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its opening ceremony on the 6th, the Gwangju Design Biennale , a 62-day grand event, has attracted crowds nationwide. The Gwangju Institute of Design Promotion (Director Jin-hee Song) announced that the cumulative number of visitors to the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale has exceeded 40,000 (as of the 16th).As the Gwangju Design Biennale gained popularity this year, families have visited the exhibition halls over the weekends. A flood of posts related to the Gwangju Design Biennale spread on social media as more people observed the “Future of Design” and “Current State of Gwangju’s Industry” in the Biennale on-site.The Technology Pavilion realizes the future that humanity dreams of through the fusion of technology and design, emphasizing a human-centric and environmentally friendly direction. This pavilion showcases new future design works incorporating Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), wearable robots, and IoT home appliances. Works that reproduce manufacturing sites and office spaces have received significant attention from visitors.In the Technology Pavilion, two themes recommended by Na Geon, the General Director of the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, are exhibited among the 'Top 10.' First, with regards to 'Evolution #1,' in the past, household appliances were based on functions according to their purposes. Nowadays, household appliances provide various spatial settings and personalized customer experiences. Household appliances offer new experiences more than functions, from changing the atmosphere according to your mood to enjoying craft beer, fresh vegetables, and the emotions of furniture.The office back in the day was far from an efficient work environment, often viewed as a 'stuffy' workspace. Today's office spaces have evolved where workers can pursue 'Work & Life Balance' and 'Work & Vacation.' Visitors to the Technology Pavilion can experience the joy of work in 'Evolution #2' by leaving the stuffy city and meeting functional office furniture and relaxation spaces in a stay-type shared space.In the past, workers in manufacturing factories were exposed to repetitive hard labor and poor working conditions. The robot arms and wearable robots emerged today to prevent worker hazards, improve quality through precise work, and increase productivity. Visitors to the Technology Pavilion can see examples of these innovations in 'Evolution #3.'"Icons That Transcend Time: The History of European Minimalist Design" is also recommended as a must-see work. Minimalist design is characterized by developing products based on simple design principles, eliminating unnecessary decorations, and emphasizing functionality and practicality. Visitors can enjoy a special tour of the evolution of human-centered design through works that transcend the eras of designers representing Germany, the birthplace of the Bauhaus, Italy, and Denmark.

Virtual Tour at the Pavilion by AVING News