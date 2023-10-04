Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 03, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 3, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:18 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will read:

• 2023 Annual Charities report from the Department of State

Democratic Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

Finance Committee, Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

Ben Waxman, appointed Member replacing Sara Innamorato

Health Committee, Subcommittee on Health Facilities

Tarik Khan, appointed Member replacing Ben Sanchez

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

Republican Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

October 3, 2023

Abby Major resigns from Transportation Committee

Ryan Warner elected to Transportation Committee

Ryan Warner resigned from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Abby Major elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Pickett

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, October 2, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 16, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 16, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 836

Bills Referred

HR 232 Finance

HB 1733 State Government

HB 1734 Local Government

HB 1735 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1258 To Appropriations

HB 1527 To Appropriations

HB 1540 To Appropriations

HB 1661 To Appropriations

SB 141 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1328 From Professional Licensure to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 196 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Committed

HR 222 From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HR 130 From State Government as Committed

HR 208 From State Government as Committed

HB 123 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 251 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1062 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1219 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1479 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 109 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 636 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 1378 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Committed

HB 1619 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 1658 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 587 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1466 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1470 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1531 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 327 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1490 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 876 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1258 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1556 From State Government as Committed

HB 1634 From State Government as Committed

SB 224 From State Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1378

HB 1466

HB 1474

HB 1522

HB 1634

SB 224

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 164 A Resolution designating October 13, 2023, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 165 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study on the effect of workforce shortages on State supported Medicaid home and community-based services waiver programs and the Pennsylvania Lottery funded area agency on aging programs and Act 150 services in this Commonwealth. 123-80 A02220 (OBERLANDER) 101-102 (Failed)

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.