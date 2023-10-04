Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 03, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 3, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 9:18 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will read:
• 2023 Annual Charities report from the Department of State
Democratic Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
Finance Committee, Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform
Ben Waxman, appointed Member replacing Sara Innamorato
Health Committee, Subcommittee on Health Facilities
Tarik Khan, appointed Member replacing Ben Sanchez
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Hill-Evans, Chair
Committee on Committees
Republican Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
October 3, 2023
Abby Major resigns from Transportation Committee
Ryan Warner elected to Transportation Committee
Ryan Warner resigned from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Abby Major elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Pickett
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, October 2, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 16, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 16, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 836
Bills Referred
HR 232 Finance
HB 1733 State Government
HB 1734 Local Government
HB 1735 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1258 To Appropriations
HB 1527 To Appropriations
HB 1540 To Appropriations
HB 1661 To Appropriations
SB 141 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1328 From Professional Licensure to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 196 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Committed
HR 222 From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
HR 130 From State Government as Committed
HR 208 From State Government as Committed
HB 123 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 251 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1062 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1219 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1479 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 109 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended
HB 636 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended
HB 1378 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Committed
HB 1619 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended
HB 1658 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended
HB 587 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1466 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1470 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1531 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 327 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 1490 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 876 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1258 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1556 From State Government as Committed
HB 1634 From State Government as Committed
SB 224 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1378
HB 1466
HB 1474
HB 1522
HB 1634
SB 224
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating October 13, 2023, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
|
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study on the effect of workforce shortages on State supported Medicaid home and community-based services waiver programs and the Pennsylvania Lottery funded area agency on aging programs and Act 150 services in this Commonwealth.
|
123-80
|
|
|
101-102 (Failed)
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.