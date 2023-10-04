Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 03, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 3, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:18 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report which the Clerk will read:

       2023 Annual Charities report from the Department of State

 

Democratic Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

Finance Committee, Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

Ben Waxman, appointed Member replacing Sara Innamorato

 

Health Committee, Subcommittee on Health Facilities

Tarik Khan, appointed Member replacing Ben Sanchez

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Republican Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

October 3, 2023

 

Abby Major resigns from Transportation Committee

 

Ryan Warner elected to Transportation Committee

 

Ryan Warner resigned from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

 

Abby Major elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Pickett

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, October 2, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 16, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 16, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 836

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 232     Finance

 

HB 1733   State Government

HB 1734   Local Government

HB 1735   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1258      To Appropriations

HB 1527      To Appropriations

HB 1540      To Appropriations

HB 1661      To Appropriations

 

SB 141         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1328      From Professional Licensure to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 196        From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Committed

HR 222        From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HR 130        From State Government as Committed

HR 208        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 123        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 251         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1062      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1219      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1479      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 109        From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 636        From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 1378      From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Committed

HB 1619      From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 1658      From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 587        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1466      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1470      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1531      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 327        From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1490      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 876        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1258      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1556      From State Government as Committed

HB 1634      From State Government as Committed

 

SB 224         From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1378

HB 1466

HB 1474

HB 1522

HB 1634

 

SB 224

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 164

A Resolution designating October 13, 2023, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.       

202-1

 

HR 165

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study on the effect of workforce shortages on State supported Medicaid home and community-based services waiver programs and the Pennsylvania Lottery funded area agency on aging programs and Act 150 services in this Commonwealth.           

123-80

 

 

    A02220 (OBERLANDER)

101-102     (Failed)

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Wednesday, October 4, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

