St. Albans / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2005885

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/3/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Richford

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Ryan Sanborn

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Connor Bredin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to Dollar General in Richford, VT for the report of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, Troopers identified Sanborn who was determined to be the primary aggressor in the altercation. He was in violation of conditions of release which included: curfew, engaging in violent/tumultuous behavior and being in posession of a knife.

Sanborn was taken into custody and transported to VSP St. Albans for processing. He was ultimately issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/2023 @ 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.