St. Albans / Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005885
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/3/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Richford
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ryan Sanborn
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Connor Bredin
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to Dollar General in Richford, VT for the report of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, Troopers identified Sanborn who was determined to be the primary aggressor in the altercation. He was in violation of conditions of release which included: curfew, engaging in violent/tumultuous behavior and being in posession of a knife.
Sanborn was taken into custody and transported to VSP St. Albans for processing. He was ultimately issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/2023 @ 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.