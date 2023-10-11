Torres Water Company Offers FREE Water Analysis and 50% Off Water Filtration Systems w/Purchase of a Whole-House System
Torres Water has provided water filtration services in Southeast Louisiana for over 40 years.
The Reverse Osmosis System/Alkaline Drinking Water System can help purify water quickly and help keep contaminants and salt out of your drinking water.
Torres Water Company offers free water analysis and 50% off Reverse Osmosis/ Alkaline Filter Drinking Water System with the purchase of a Whole-House System.
The Reverse Osmosis System/Alkaline Drinking Water System can help purify water quickly and help keep salt out of your drinking water.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans has dealt with the impacts of saltwater intrusion since June. Levels of salinity have exceeded the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. As water levels drop on the river due to extreme drought, a wedge of saltwater is pushing upstream into drinking water systems, unimpeded by the Mississippi’s low flow rate. Salt can't be boiled or filtered out using conventional filtration or other common store-bought water filters. In order to remove the salt, your drinking water would need to go through reverse osmosis.
Reverse osmosis is a technique used by many companies, for example, NASA and Coca-Cola. A reverse osmosis system can provide high-quality water at your convenience by using a membrane that filters water down to .0005 of a micron. That is five ten thousandths of a micron! Comparatively speaking, the smallest bacterium is 0.2 microns in size, and the smallest virus is 0.02 microns in size. As these microns cannot pass through the system's membrane, the result is the highest water quality available. This process also removes other pollutants, heavy metals, inorganics, and microorganisms. The reverse osmosis system also removes pharmaceuticals.
Torres Water Company provides affordable, clean, and safe water to its residential and commercial customers. With its reverse osmosis system, Torres Water Company's customers will never need to boil water again. Over the past 40 years, Torres Water Company has helped thousands of people solve their water problems and has saved them money as well. Water filtration systems can be installed in the kitchen, garage, laundry room, or office.
“During new construction, homeowners can choose to install a centrally located system,” said Julio Torres. “This allows the ability to run lines anywhere reverse osmosis water is wanted like a kitchen sink, refrigerator, ice maker, coffee maker, wet bar, and more. The Reverse Osmosis System/Alkaline Drinking Water System can help purify water quickly and help keep salt out of your drinking water. Our Alkaline Filter is what separates Torres Water Company from our competitors,” said Julio Torres, owner and President of Torres Water Company.
Torres Water Company also offers several preventative maintenance, parts replacement, and emergency services to keep your system operating at top performance. They service ALL brands of water softening/filtration equipment. Torres Water Company offers a free water analysis year-round and for a limited time only, Greater New Orleans residents and businesses can take advantage of this special - 50% off a Reverse Osmosis/Alkaline Filter Drinking Water System w/purchase of a whole-home system.
For more information about Torres Water Company or a free water analysis contact us at (504) 838-8345 or visit us at https://www.torreswater.com/
