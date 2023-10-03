Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Single Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B2004640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                        

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023 13:46 hours

TOWN: Hancock

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Rt 125 and National Forest Rd 43

WEATHER: CLEAR          

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Roy Ware

AGE: 83 

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: KLR650

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cosmetic damage  

INJURIES: Yes

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 10/03/23 at 1346 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash near VT Rt 125 and National Forest Rd 43 in Hancock. Upon arrival, Troopers located the one vehicle parked in the westbound lane shoulder. Troopers determined that the operator oversteered through a curve, causing the motorcycle to lose traction. Ware was transported to the nearest hospital via ambulance.

