Royalton Barracks / Single Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2004640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023 13:46 hours

TOWN: Hancock

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Rt 125 and National Forest Rd 43

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Roy Ware

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: KLR650

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cosmetic damage

INJURIES: Yes

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/03/23 at 1346 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash near VT Rt 125 and National Forest Rd 43 in Hancock. Upon arrival, Troopers located the one vehicle parked in the westbound lane shoulder. Troopers determined that the operator oversteered through a curve, causing the motorcycle to lose traction. Ware was transported to the nearest hospital via ambulance.