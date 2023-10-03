Royalton Barracks / Single Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2004640
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023 13:46 hours
TOWN: Hancock
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Rt 125 and National Forest Rd 43
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Roy Ware
AGE: 83
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: KLR650
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cosmetic damage
INJURIES: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/03/23 at 1346 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash near VT Rt 125 and National Forest Rd 43 in Hancock. Upon arrival, Troopers located the one vehicle parked in the westbound lane shoulder. Troopers determined that the operator oversteered through a curve, causing the motorcycle to lose traction. Ware was transported to the nearest hospital via ambulance.