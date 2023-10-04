Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces Launch of CRI Simple Numbers

CRI Simple Numbers

The CRI Family of Companies Expands with the Addition of a Business Profitability Consulting Firm

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors recently added CRI Simple Numbers to their family of companies. CRI Simple Numbers works alongside entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping them solve complex financial issues for sustainable profitability.

Powered by the Simple Numbers methodology and Simple Numbers Cash Flow Model©, CRI Simple Numbers assists entrepreneurs in creating action plans to drive profitability, increase cash, and scale their businesses. These goals are accomplished through strategic planning sessions, bookkeeping and ongoing consulting services, tax management, and compliance.

The CRI Simple Numbers website offers visitors a plethora of informational articles and resources, featuring their newly released podcast, “Profitability Playbook: The Simple Numbers Podcast,” a podcast for those championing market growth and anchoring the nation’s economy—small businesses and entrepreneurs. You can also access various free downloadable profitability tools focusing on tax calculations, labor efficiency ratios, labor productivity, cash flow, and the CRI Simple Numbers P&L format.

To learn more about CRI Simple Numbers, please visit their website at simplenumberscri.com.