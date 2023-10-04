Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces Launch of CRI Simple Numbers

CRI Simple Numbers

CRI Simple Numbers

The CRI Family of Companies Expands with the Addition of a Business Profitability Consulting Firm

Powered by the Simple Numbers methodology and Simple Numbers Cash Flow Model©, CRI Simple Numbers assists entrepreneurs in driving profitability, increasing cash, and scaling their businesses.”
— Carr, Riggs & Ingram

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors recently added CRI Simple Numbers to their family of companies. CRI Simple Numbers works alongside entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping them solve complex financial issues for sustainable profitability.

Powered by the Simple Numbers methodology and Simple Numbers Cash Flow Model©, CRI Simple Numbers assists entrepreneurs in creating action plans to drive profitability, increase cash, and scale their businesses. These goals are accomplished through strategic planning sessions, bookkeeping and ongoing consulting services, tax management, and compliance.

The CRI Simple Numbers website offers visitors a plethora of informational articles and resources, featuring their newly released podcast, “Profitability Playbook: The Simple Numbers Podcast,” a podcast for those championing market growth and anchoring the nation’s economy—small businesses and entrepreneurs. You can also access various free downloadable profitability tools focusing on tax calculations, labor efficiency ratios, labor productivity, cash flow, and the CRI Simple Numbers P&L format.

To learn more about CRI Simple Numbers, please visit their website at simplenumberscri.com.

Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors
+1 629-208-7705
marketing@cricpa.com

You just read:

Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces Launch of CRI Simple Numbers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors
+1 629-208-7705 marketing@cricpa.com
Company/Organization
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
901 Boll Weevil Cir Suite 200
Enterprise, Alabama, 36331
United States
+1 629-208-7705
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 35 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

More From This Author
Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces Launch of CRI Simple Numbers
Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm Carr Riggs & Ingram Announces New Leadership in Enterprise, Alabama
Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm Carr Riggs & Ingram Announces New Leadership in Birmingham
View All Stories From This Author