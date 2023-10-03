Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,522 in the last 365 days.

Spill clean-up to cause small detour in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and EnviroServe will be detouring traffic on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The detour will be at the Interstate 80 westbound entrance ramp at 3rd Street in Laramie. Crews will close the northbound free right lane entrance and redirect travelers to the hard right entrance. See the detour visual below.

The detour is expected to begin tomorrow morning and last one day as crews with EnviroServe address soil remediation.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, obey traffic control, follow at a distance, and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through construction zones.

The project is expected to be completed one day. All WYDOT projects are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability. 

#

WYDOT Release_Spill clean-up to cause small detour in Laramie_10-23.jpg

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Andrea Staley at 307-745-2142.
 

 

 

You just read:

Spill clean-up to cause small detour in Laramie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more