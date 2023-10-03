Spill clean-up to cause small detour in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and EnviroServe will be detouring traffic on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The detour will be at the Interstate 80 westbound entrance ramp at 3rd Street in Laramie. Crews will close the northbound free right lane entrance and redirect travelers to the hard right entrance. See the detour visual below.

The detour is expected to begin tomorrow morning and last one day as crews with EnviroServe address soil remediation.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, obey traffic control, follow at a distance, and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through construction zones.

The project is expected to be completed one day. All WYDOT projects are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

