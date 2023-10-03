TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Army Ten-Miler

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, the Army Ten-Miler will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14 th Street Bridge

14 th Street Bridge – HOV lanes only

Independence Avenue from 14 th Street to 7 th Street, SW

7 th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge, NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Key Bridge from VA to M Street, NW

Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27 th Street, NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27 th Street, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 23 rd Street to 7 th Street, SW

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to G Street, SW

C Street from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.