Twelve L.A. County cities sue to postpone new zero-bail policy

Twelve Los Angeles County cities filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to postpone the controversial new zero-bail policy that allows some nonviolent defendants charged with felonies or misdemeanors to be cited and released after being arrested.

Oct 2, 2023

