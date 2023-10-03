Twelve Los Angeles County cities filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to postpone the controversial new zero-bail policy that allows some nonviolent defendants charged with felonies or misdemeanors to be cited and released after being arrested.
Oct 2, 2023
Oct 2, 2023
Twelve L.A. County cities sue to postpone new zero-bail policy
