Maryland State Police Arrest Two Following Hit-And-Run Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PASADENA, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two individuals after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a trooper’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

The accused are identified as Walter Bandy, 56, of Glen Burnie and Jeffrey Bawgus, 46, of Baltimore. Bandy was the driver of a Ford F-150 involved in the crash and Bawgus was the passenger. Both were arrested today and charged with drug possession and traffic charges related to the incident. Police learned that Bawgus also had two active arrest warrants.

The trooper is not being identified at this time. He was inside his patrol vehicle with his emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash. He was transported by ground to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment of his injuries.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division were patrolling the area of Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 in the area of Fort Smallwood Road. The driver of the truck failed to stop, subsequently striking a trooper’s unmarked patrol vehicle as he fled the area.

Further investigation led troopers to the location of the Ford F-150 at a residence located in the unit block of Spencer Road in Glen Burnie. Bandy and Bawgus were taken into police custody without incident.

This case is active and the investigation is ongoing.

