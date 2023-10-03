Governor Abbott Appoints Nowak To 493rd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Christine Nowak to the 493rd Judicial District Court in Collin County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Christine Nowak of McKinney is a former United States Magistrate Judge for the Sherman Division of the Eastern District of Texas. She previously served as a senior associate for K&L Gates and a partner at Dykema. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Federal Magistrate Judges' Association, Eastern District of Texas Bar Association, and the Women Lawyers of the Eastern District of Texas. Additionally, she is a member of the Collin County Bar Association, Collin County Women Lawyer's Association, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Women Lawyers Association, Texas Aggie Bar Association, and the Baylor Law Alumni Association, where she also serves as president of the Executive Committee. She is a faculty member for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, adjunct faculty at Baylor Law School, member of the National Charity League Golden Corridor Chapter, troop leader for Girl Scouts Northeast Texas, and a cub scout den leader for Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council. She was recognized numerous times as a Texas Monthly “Rising Star” and was named Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year in 2016 and Baylor Law School Young Lawyer of the Year in 2023. Nowak received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, with honors, and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School, with honors.