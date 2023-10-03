Government Renews U of R Agreement on Public Safety Research

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2023

Research Has Helped Saskatchewan Achieve the Best Provincial Case Resolution Rate in Canada

Saskatchewan is increasing funding provided to the University of Regina for collaborative public safety research from $150,000 to $280,000 per year for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years. This brings the total investment, within the existing five-year agreement with the University, to approximately $1 million.

“This research has helped Saskatchewan achieve the best provincial case resolution rate in Canada, with 19 per cent of criminal court cases resolved within seven days, significantly higher than the national average of 11 per cent," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "The Universities of Regina and Saskatchewan have provided high-quality, cost-effective research and valuable perspectives on public safety and improving the justice system."

Research has also included a positive evaluation of the Early Case Resolution program, which brings together Crown Prosecutions and Legal Aid on weekends to resolve cases and accelerate bail hearings for the week ahead. In Saskatoon, same-day case resolution rates have increased from eight to 27 per cent, and same-day bail hearings have increased from three to 30 per cent.

"These partnerships give government access to the exceptional talent in our post-secondary institutions, while ensuring the best use of public funds,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “The research these students take part in helps improve our justice system and enhance public safety while giving students experience they can use to find success once they complete their education.”

Other research has included an economic analysis of how best to manage costs in the correctional system, evaluation of the Rapid Remand Response programs to ensure that specific custody court matters are dealt with as quickly and effectively as possible, and the development of software that helps identify and respond to potential threats and contributes to provincial police intelligence.

The Government of Saskatchewan has a similar five-year research agreement with the University of Saskatchewan, for a total of $787,500.

