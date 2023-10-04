Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,290 in the last 365 days.

INCATech Receives ISO 27001:2022 Certification

We view cyber hygiene, including detection and response as a fundamental core capability. Achieving ISO 27001:2022 establishes our commitment in managing information security with highest standards.”
— Liliana Freedman, INCATech President & CEO
RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCATech is proud to announce its recent achievement of the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems. The certification underscores INCATech’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the information systems used to support our many clients and partners.

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the internationally recognized information security standard, which sets forth a systematic approach to managing sensitive company and customer information, emphasizing risk management processes, and ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Attaining ISO 27001:2022 certification validates INCATech's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security across its operations, demonstrating its ability to:

1. Identify and manage information security risks: INCATech has established comprehensive risk assessment and management processes to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring proactive mitigation.

2. Protect sensitive information: The company has implemented stringent security controls and measures to safeguard data from unauthorized access, breaches, and other security incidents.

3. Continuously monitor and improve: INCATech is committed to ongoing monitoring, assessment, and improvement of its information security management system to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, INCATech enhances its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking cutting-edge solutions while prioritizing the security and confidentiality of their data. This certification also aligns with INCATech’s long-term commitment to excellence, security, and innovation, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

INCATech's attainment of the ISO 27001:2022 certification is the result of thorough audits and assessments carried out by independent third-party certification entities. This certification is applicable across the entire organization, confirming that INCATech has successfully implemented and sustains a resilient and efficient Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Bruce Freedman
INCATech
+1 703-997-2081
email us here

You just read:

INCATech Receives ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more