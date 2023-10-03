HGTV Personality Taniya Nayak to Host Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester’s Bright Futures Grand Drawing Gala this Fall
Proceeds from the evening will support the Club’s exceptional athletic, academic, and leadership programming for youth in the Dorchester area
BGCD is dedicated to uplifting the Dorchester community by welcoming and connecting young people and families to opportunities that embrace diversity, nurture growth, and inspire success.”WALPOLE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester (BGCD) today announced its annual Bright Futures Grand Drawing Gala will take place on Saturday, November 18th at Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza. The event includes both live and silent auctions and features a unique Grand Prize Drawing where guests can win one of (10) spectacular prizes valued between $1500-$5000. Proceeds for the event support the Club’s diverse youth programs.
— Bob Scannell, President & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester
BGCD serves over 4,000 youth in the Dorchester area from ages five to 18. The theme for this year’s Gala is ‘The Year of the Teen Takeover’, which will highlight the Club’s remarkable teenage members as they serve as leaders and ambassadors for BGCD throughout the evening. Proceeds from the event will support the Club’s academic, athletic, and leadership enrichment initiatives, including its Teens Rising Up program for character and leadership development, its award-winning Safe Summer Streets program, and its Power Forward program for college and career readiness.
“BGCD is dedicated to uplifting the Dorchester community by welcoming and connecting young people and families to opportunities that embrace diversity, nurture growth, and inspire success,” notes President & CEO Bob Scannell. “We are immensely grateful for the support of the attendees and sponsors of our Bright Futures Grand Drawing Gala in furthering our mission and are looking forward to a memorable night.”
The event will be hosted by HGTV host and interior designer Taniya Nayak, who was one of three honorees at BGCD’s New England Women’s Leadership Awards this spring. Taniya is also a judge on ABC’s primetime hit show “The Great Christmas Light Fight'', which will air a new season right after Thanksgiving. Additionally, Deshawn Vega, BGCD’s first State winner for Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year competition in 23 years, will deliver the keynote speech. Live music from one of Boston’s best bands will complement the evening’s festivities.
To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit https://one.bidpal.net/brightfutures23/ticketing. Ticket prices range from $1,000 individually or $1,500 for a couple’s ticket, and sponsorship packages are available starting at $2,000 up to $50,000.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester
Established in 1974, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester (BGCD) is dedicated to making a positive impact on the youth and families of the Dorchester community. Inside BGCD’s three clubhouses is a place for Dorchester’s young people to learn, explore talents, play, and make friends. A beacon of hope, BGCD is known for welcoming and connecting young people and families to opportunities that embrace diversity, nurture growth, and inspire success. Today, as always, members between ages five and 18 have access to 200+ activities for just $5 a year.
