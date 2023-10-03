Students Graduate Friday From 911 Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is the guest speaker Friday Oct. 6, when 15 students graduate from the latest Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course.

“It is important to recognize the telecommunicators because they are the first voices people hear when you call 911 with an emergency who then relay the emergency information to first responders.”

The two-week course includes training and hands-on exercises on issues such as public safety telecommunications, how to respond to questions from the caller, how to handle both emergency and non-emergency calls for service, and how to prioritize multiple incidents happening at one time.

Instructors are staff from the state Division of Criminal Investigation’s Office of Law Enforcement Training, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office; experienced 911 telecommunicators from across the state, and public safety stakeholders.

Friday’s graduation starts at 3:30 p.m. in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.

Members of the 73rd session of the Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are:

*** Cade Bench-Bresher, Metro Communications.

*** Kurtis Bohler, Metro Communications.

*** Julie Denning, Metro Communications.

*** Jasmine Feild, Huron Police Department.

*** Kessa Grush-Wulf, Metro Communications.

*** Cameron Halterman, Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center.

*** Madisen Hankins, Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center.

*** Josie Havemann, Rosebud Police Department.

*** Dawysn Kahler, Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center.

*** Lexy Linares, Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Samuel Sanderson, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Audrey Sexter, Watertown Police Department.

*** Teylor Talley, Mobridge Police Department.

*** Abby Wentz, Brown County Communications.

*** Callie Whidby, Central South Dakota Communications.

-30-