Attorney General Jackley Presents Public Integrity Report to Legislative Committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released his Public Integrity Report to the Government Operations & Audit Committee. The report details the work of the Public Integrity Unit in 2025, which reviewed 47 unique reports of misconduct by state government employees, resulting in 14 criminal investigations and four state employees being criminally charged. All four cases are still pending.

“South Dakotans deserve a government that is transparent, accountable, and free from corruption,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am committed to ensuring South Dakota taxpayers are protected.”

The Public Integrity Unit was established through Senate Bill 62, proposed by Attorney General Jackley, passed by the 2025 Legislature, and signed by Gov. Larry Rhoden. The legislation created mandatory reporting requirements for state employee misconduct and provided protections for employees who make good-faith reports to authorities.

Housed within the Attorney General’s Office, the Public Integrity Unit investigates cases of state employee misconduct. It includes an Assistant Attorney General serving as prosecutor and a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Supervisory Special Agent serving as investigator.

Gov Rhoden said: “In several states across our country, corruption and fraudulent practices are going unchecked — and in South Dakota, we stood up against it. Our people deserve transparency and accountability, now more than ever. I am proud to work with the Attorney General on instituting and implementing this law."

“The more than 14,000 South Dakota state employees are hardworking, law-abiding public servants who dedicate themselves to serving the state,’ said Attorney General Jackley. “We will not allow a few to tarnish their dedication to South Dakota.”

The report will be presented yearly to the legislative Government Operations & Audit Committee. It can be accessed here: 2025 Public Integrity Program Report

-30-