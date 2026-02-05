Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley’s Government Transparency Bills Receive Full House Approval

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s three government transparency bills cleared their final legislative hurdle Wednesday when they were unanimously approved by the full State House of Representatives.

“State legislators this session are demonstrating their support for open government and transparency by approving these bills,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate their willingness to help make government more responsive to the taxpayers.”

The bills, which were part of the consent calendar, are:

Senate Bill 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

Senate Bill 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

The three bills now go to Gov. Larry Rhoden for his signature.

                                                                            -30-

