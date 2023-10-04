BIO-Europe Set to Break Records in Munich, Germany

The premier partnering conference for the global biopharmaceutical industry is set to be the largest and most internationally diverse event to date.

MUNICH, FLORIDA, GERMANY, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIO-Europe, the premier partnering conference for the global biopharmaceutical industry, is gearing up for its 29th edition, which is set to be the largest and most internationally diverse event to date. With current registration patterns signaling remarkable growth and a substantial increase in global participation, BIO-Europe 2023 promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration and innovation in the biopharma sector.Scheduled to take place from November 6–8, 2023, in the vibrant city of Munich, Germany, BIO-Europe has established itself as the epicenter of biopharmaceutical partnering, attracting leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the world. The event is proudly organized by EBD Group and hosted on partneringONE, a state-of-the-art digital platform that facilitates meaningful connections and collaborations.As the countdown to BIO-Europe 2023 begins, the organizers are thrilled with the ongoing enthusiasm and support from the global biopharma community. Current registration trends indicate a substantial surge in interest, with over 5,000 delegates anticipated to convene in Munich and participate in over 27,000 one-to-one meetings to drive life science global dealmaking to new levels. Additionally, the event will feature three days of program sessions; attendees will learn the important trends and opportunities in the life sciences from some of the brightest minds in the sector. The agenda has been built around three themes: the Business of Biotech, Therapeutic Insights, and Ecosystem Innovation.In addition to the main event, BIO-Europe is extending its reach further by hosting digital partnering days on November 14–15, 2023, which will be accessible through partneringONE. These days will welcome an additional opportunity for participants to connect, collaborate, and explore potential partnerships."Each year, BIO-Europe raises the bar for what a biopharmaceutical partnering event can achieve. The overwhelming response from the global life sciences industry is a testament to the event's reputation as 'your gateway to the global biopharma community,” said Claire Macht, European Portfolio Director for EBD Group. “We are thrilled to witness the continued growth and international appeal of BIO-Europe, and we look forward to welcoming over 5,000 delegates to Munich. Together, we will catalyse innovation, foster collaborations, and accelerate the biopharma industry forward."partneringONEis now open! Registered attendees are already busy scheduling their one-to-one meetings. Register today to secure your spot at BIO-Europe 2023 and unlock endless possibilities for collaboration and growth.BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).For more information, please visit the conference website at: bioeurope.com