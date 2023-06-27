BIO-Europe® 2024 is going to Stockholm
EBD Group today announced, the 30th annual BIO-Europe will take place November 4–6, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden, supported by hosts Stockholm Business Region.
We are honored that the 30th annual BIO-Europe will take place in Stockholm. We welcome and encourage meetings between biopharma professionals for the benefit of international life science innovation”MUNICH, FLORIDA, GERMANY, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EBD Group today announced, the 30th annual BIO-Europe will take place November 4–6, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden, supported by hosts Stockholm Business Region. The event, with it’s international reach, will continue to be a one of a kind offering and the gateway to the global life science community.
We are pleased to be hosted by one of Europe’s most important locations for life sciences, said Tina Elder, Global General Manager for EBD Group. “This vibrant life science industry, prides itself on developing new therapies, technologies, medicines and treatments, making it the perfect setting for the discovery and dealmaking that takes place at BIO-Europe to further global drug development.”
BIO-Europe is a must-attend event for executives from the global biotechnology industry who will gain direct access to service and manufacturing partners, innovative assets, and ideas from biotech companies ranging from very early stage to large, established companies. The event will cater to the needs of the entire value chain, start-up and innovator educational programmes, industry trends and outlooks from KOLs, company pitches, professional partnering meetings as well as ample serendipitous networking opportunities are part of the ROI proven feature set.
On this important 30th anniversary, BIO-Europe 2024 is sure to be the largest ever making it the place to meet the world under one roof and discover the latest innovations which will advance the medicines of tomorrow.
BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).
