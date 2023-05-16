BioPharm America™ goes to Raleigh, North Carolina, this September
BioPharm America™ is a unique partnering conference where the new wave of life science innovators partner to fuel the future of drug development.CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioPharm America™ is a unique partnering conference where the new wave of life science innovators partner to fuel the future of drug development. For the first time, this event will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 13–14, 2023, a booming hub of research, investment, innovation, manufacturing, and partnerships. North Carolina’s life sciences community consists of 790 life sciences companies, 110 manufacturing sites, and 75,000 life science professionals, defining itself as an international biopharma force. EBD Group is committed to providing a forum for the global biopharma community to come together from anywhere in the world that is why this year’s event will also feature two additional days of digital partnering, September 18–19, 2023, in the week following the in-person event.
“Each year, BioPharm America draws industry leaders from around the world to this intimate partnering event that forms the nexus of discovery and realization,” said Tina Elder, Global General Manager, EBD Group. “The event plays a vital role in connecting emerging biotech with companies that seek to work with them, facilitating partnerships that drive growth and innovation.”
BioPharm America has brought together executives from major pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies of every size and stage, investors, and academic institutions to engage and drive drug development further. The event will cater to the needs of the entire value chain with thought-provoking program discussions, innovative company presentations and a variety of networking opportunities, making this an important forum for companies to meet and do business.
This year will also feature the return of the Startup Springboard, a lively competition offering a platform for 12 selected startup companies to make a pitch and participate in a live feedback session with a jury of leading investors, pharma dealmakers, and biotech business key opinion leaders who will evaluate the pitches and select the winner.
EBD Group’s partnering platform, partneringONE®, continues to be the gold standard of complete access to business partners. Using ONE login, attendees can experience the entire event from anywhere, including one-to-one meetings and conference panels and presentations. Scheduled meetings will take place face-to-face during the conference days as well as digitally during the virtual partnering days with links to unique video conferencing rooms.
For more information and online registration please visit our conference website at https://informaconnect.com/biopharm-america/
About EBD Group
EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
