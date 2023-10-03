Two Men Arrested for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrests of two men after assaulting and robbing a victim.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast, when he was approached by a group of suspects who assaulted the victim and took money and keys from him.

On Monday, October 2, 2023, the victim saw two of the suspects in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast, and contacted a Seventh District detective to tell him where the suspects were. Officers responded and arrested 20-year-old Davon Davis and 19-year-old Lorenzo Green, both of Southeast, DC, and charged them with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

