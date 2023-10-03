Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,702 in the last 365 days.

Two Men Arrested for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrests of two men after assaulting and robbing a victim.

 

On Friday, September 29, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast, when he was approached by a group of suspects who assaulted the victim and took money and keys from him.

 

On Monday, October 2, 2023, the victim saw two of the suspects in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast, and contacted a Seventh District detective to tell him where the suspects were. Officers responded and arrested 20-year-old Davon Davis and 19-year-old Lorenzo Green, both of Southeast, DC, and charged them with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

You just read:

Two Men Arrested for Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more