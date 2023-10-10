Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,156 in the last 365 days.

AMG Research Unveils New Website to Enhance User Experience and Provide Valuable Resources

AMG Research in Sewickley, PA

The new website has been crafted to offer a significantly improved user experience, highlighting their market research-based insights and consulting services.

We hope you will visit the new website and find it to be a helpful resource for the future.”
— Chip Chomyn, Managing Principal at AMG Research

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMG Research has recently unveiled its brand-new website. Their new website has been meticulously crafted to offer a significantly improved user experience, with a primary emphasis on their specialized skills in delivering market research-based insights and consulting services to their clientele.

The website is dedicated to showcasing AMG Research's distinctive expertise, extensive experience, and formidable capabilities, all geared towards assisting clients in specific research domains. It will remain an ever-evolving platform, regularly updated with fresh content, such as case studies, enlightening videos addressing various market research subjects, and other valuable resources.

“We hope you will visit the new website and find it to be a helpful resource for the future,” says Chip Chomyn, Managing Principal at AMG Research.

About AMG Research
AMG Research, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, was founded in 1991 as a specialized global market research company. Focusing on industrial, medical/healthcare, professional/trade associations, and consumer markets, the company has steadily grown. By 1995, it expanded its reach beyond the United States into Europe and Asia, standing out as an independent market research provider. Blending business acumen with proven research techniques, AMG Research offers comprehensive market research, global studies, brand association development, advanced quantitative methods, and varied interview formats. With a commitment to insightful analysis and interpretation, the company equips clients to make informed business decisions, adding value at every stage of the process.

Chip Chomyn
AMG Research
+1 (412) 787-4166
cchomyn@amg-research.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

AMG Research Unveils New Website to Enhance User Experience and Provide Valuable Resources

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more