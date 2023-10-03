Patching work on Teton Pass will impact traffic

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from H-K Contractors, Inc. and Coldwater Group, will be patching damaged road sections of Wyoming State Highway 22, around milepost 11.6 and 12.7, on Teton Pass beginning this Friday, Oct. 6.

Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If the work goes well, crews should complete the job in 2 days, weather permitting. While work is underway, a single lane of traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.