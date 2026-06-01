Paving on each end of Thermopolis' Broadway Street bridge scheduled June 3-5
Paving on each end of the Broadway Street bridge between Thermopolis and East Thermopolis has been rescheduled for June 3-5.
Traffic control devices will be placed on each end of the bridge on Wednesday, June 3, and flaggers will control bridge access.
"Motorists should expect delays for about three days," said Andy Freeman, a Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer in Thermopolis.
S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette is the prime contractor on the $2.19 million project in Thermopolis. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to S&S Builders in February 2025.
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