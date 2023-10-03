Zilberberg Intl Acquires Prime Las Vegas Property: A Vision for Community Enrichment and Sustainable Development
As a naturalized-born US American from Polish and Israeli-American immigrant parents, I am living proof of the American Dream. With Zilberberg Towers, a dream takes shape.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Barak Zilberberg and the City of Las Vegas celebrate a transaction that will pay it forward for generations to come. Zilberberg Towers 1, LLC has officially purchased the property located at 1801 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. City council members such as Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and Planning Section Michael Howe fully support Zilberberg's foresight into this mixed-use project, incorporating all aspects of his passions. Their collective plan is to share approximately 5,000 square feet of city-owned Sunrise Ave with Zilberberg's parcel of land.
Founded in 2021, Zilberberg International manages all aspects of real estate, identifies emerging trends in the market, and has proven to deliver impressive returns on its investments. His leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition in the 40th Annual Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest people in America in the October/November 2021 issue.
Despite immense success, Zilberberg has remained grounded, committed to giving back to his community, and, in tandem, established The Zilberberg Foundation, whose mission cradles world peace initiatives. The Foundation will help people experiencing homelessness by providing education that liberates them from their present circumstances. One of its many goals is to build affordable housing for Americans to serve as a launchpad of ease for building equity, wealth, passive income, and generational wealth. Additionally, the non-profit serves children with cancer, youth with disabilities, and
On the first floor of Zilberberg Towers' six-story enterprise, the Zilberberg Foundation Library will give the gift of reading to the community and share fundamental strategies with children starting at an early age to learn how to earn, save and invest money, establish good credit, and work hard. Zilberberg and a team of educators will teach young Nevadans how to negotiate, build wealth, and live each day with patience and perseverance. The goal is to set its patrons up for success, regardless of hardship, and armor them with the education needed to survive and prosper. Also, on the main floor, its prototype includes a retail space, gallery, and recording studio to support music and arts and showcase local talent. Zilberberg International has high hopes of building a bridge to connect the library to the school across the street for ease of access and safety for the students.
In a nod to sustainability and cost-efficiency, the project will predominantly use concrete for the library and wood for the subsequent floors, which are earmarked for affordable housing. Zilberberg International is currently in the process of selecting the right architectural expertise to bring this vision to fruition. The timeline for Zilberberg Towers #1 is estimated at a maximum of five years from ideation to completion, with a two-year planning phase.
For more information on Barak Zilberberg and his ventures, please visit his website at www.BarakZilberberg.com or follow him on social @BarakZilberberg.
