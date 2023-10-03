FDLE agents teach first Sniper School

October 3, 2023TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE’s Sworn Training Unit (STU) and Special Operations Team (SOT) recently held its first-ever FDLE Sniper School. The eight-day course was developed by FDLE to improve high-level marksmanship and defensive skills.said, “It is critical that FDLE has a deep bench of well-trained, subject matter experts ready to deploy during critical incidents. Providing our agents with high-quality sniper training not only makes them better marksmen, but also makes them better overall cops. The ability to provide this training to our law enforcement partners strengthens Florida’s readiness and makes our citizens safer.”As part of the training, agents learned specialized techniques in operational planning, short, midrange and long-distance shooting in a variety of scenarios and weather conditions. The course is mentally and physically demanding and includes stress-related and real-world training drills.The Leon County Sheriff's Office SWAT Sniper Team provided logistical support, instructional assistance and monitored the qualification portion of the course. After attending the training, seven FDLE agents qualified for sniper certification.These classes will be offered at no cost to Florida law enforcement agencies. The next class is planned for December.

