Word Mental Health Day: Parental Rights, Florida’s Baker Act Law and the CCHR Mental Health Declaration of Human Rights
The Mental Health Declaration of Human Rights articulates the guiding principles of CCHR and the standards against which human rights violations by psychiatry are relentlessly investigated and exposed.
CCHR is hosting an event on October 8th on the occasion of World Mental Health Day at the Church of Scientology in Orlando.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Mental Health Day 2023, will be marked in Orlando with a complimentary seminar held on October 8th in the auditorium at the Church of Scientology Orlando located at 6670 Lake Ellenor Drive from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Organized by the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), the event will feature speakers knowledgeable in the area of parental rights and the mental health law, called the Baker Act in Florida.
In the years 2020-2021 approximately 38 thousand children were taken into custody and transported to a psychiatric facility for an involuntarily examination, some of them as young as 5 years old. This is an increase of 77% in the last decade. [1]
During the 2021 legislative session lawmakers in Florida passed two bills with the intent of increasing the protection of children and parental rights – The School Safety Bill and the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
Schools and organizations such as police departments and other governmental institutions have been implementing the changes brought about by these new laws across the state. As a parent, you should understand these laws and how they could protect you and your children’s rights.
Your right as a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of your minor child is fundamental, which according to a publication from Cornell Law School, means rights that are specifically identified in the Constitution as those recognized by the Supreme Court to require a high degree of protection from government encroachment. [2]
This year’s World Mental Health Day globally focuses on mental health as a “universal human right”. As noted by the World Health Organization, “Mental health is a basic human right for all people. Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community.” [3]
Fighting for mental health human rights since 1969, CCHR has long championed the cause of mental health human rights and published a declaration of such rights. The CCHR Mental Health Declaration of Human Rights includes:
A. The right to full informed consent.
B. No person shall be given psychiatric or psychological treatment against his or her will.
C. No person, man, woman or child, may be denied his or her personal liberty by reason of mental illness, so-called, without a fair jury trial by laymen and with proper legal representation.
D. No person shall be admitted to or held in a psychiatric institution, hospital or facility because of their political, religious or cultural beliefs and practices.
To learn more about the CCHR Mental Health Declaration of Human Rights CLICK HERE or to reserve a seat at this free event please call 727-442-8820 or CLICK TO REGISTER.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
SOURCES:
[1] https://www.wptv.com/news/local-news/investigations/baker-act-exams-among-florida-children-reach-historic-new-high
[2] https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/fundamental_right
[3] World Mental Health Day 2023 - Mental health is a universal human right https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2023/10/10/default-calendar/world-mental-health-day-2023---mental-health-is-a-universal-human-right
