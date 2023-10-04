HumanWisdom is changing to HappierMe - a self-awareness app to prevent mental health and relationship problems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HumanWisdom today announced that its flagship self-awareness app is going to change to HappierMe. It helps people prevent mental health problems before they arise, avoid addiction, have happier relationships, live with joy and avoid suffering. Self-awareness can also boost emotional intelligence, communication skills, resilience and empathy, which can help people succeed at work.

At present 1 in 5 adults have a mental problem, 1 in 6 a substance abuse problem, 12.5% suffer from anxiety (CDC), and 72% suffer from stress (apa.org). 49% of married couples are seeking professional help (Forbes). 57% of girls in the US are persistently sad (CDC).

All these problems begin in our thinking, so self-awareness could help prevent them, and more easily deal with them.

Adam Beagley, a college student said 'This app has helped me become emotionally intelligent. I used to be shy, passive and fearful. The app has transformed my way of thinking and relieved me of my anxiety. Whatever you struggle with, there are modules to help.'

The HappierMe self-awareness app has:
- More than 75 modules covering every aspect of life
- Empowers people to use self-awareness to prevent and solve problems more easily
- Has an online journal to help users understand and question their own thinking
- Provides step by step guidance through its awareness exercises
- Access to podcasts, live events and a discussion forum
- The edition for teenagers will be launching soon.

Short videos explaining how HappierMe can help:
Prevent stress (Video 1 min)
Prevent anxiety (Video 1 min)
Be happier (Video 1 min)

The HappierMe app is available for download now and can also be found at https://happierme.app.

Manoj Krishna
HumanWisdom Ltd
+44 7941 953096
The new HappierMe app - a message from the founder.

About

HumanWisdom is a start-up aiming to create a better future for humanity, and we have recently released the HumanWisdom App, which aims to help people access their own wisdom and be the best version of themselves. Our approach is not based on any religion or book. It’s simply based on observing the way our shared human mind functions. There is no authority telling people what to think and how to behave. It’s an invitation to ask questions and learn about yourself. This learning leads to wisdom, which can be life-changing. Inside all of is a deeper wisdom, which can help us be mentally healthy, have happier relationships and be at peace with ourselves. This can also contribute to our success in the world, by helping us be emotionally intelligent, have a positive attitude, and communicate with care. Everyone can access this wisdom for themselves - by being curious and learning about ourselves and how our minds work. The HumanWisdom app is a life companion to help you discover this wisdom for yourself and live your best life. Download and browse it for free.

https://humanwisdom.me

